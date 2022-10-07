RICHLAND, Wash.-
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) singed an agreement with the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP), to increase the impact of both institutions by expanding science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) opportunities.
UTEP is America's leading Hispanic serving institution, 84% of the student body population is Hispanic.
"We're confident that this partnership will benefit PNNL and UTEP," said Heather Wilson, UTEP President.
According to a press release, the agreement will provide opportunities for students and faculty to participate in research on data science, cybersecurity, and geological sciences.
The UTEP/PNNL partnership has three main objectives:
Finding joint solutions to problems of significant national priority in areas of common interest, such as energy and national security.
Developing a diverse and sustainable workforce.
Accelerating technological adoption into the federal and industrial market.
Under the agreement UTEP faculty will have the opportunity to conduct research at PNNL.
UTEP students that intern at PNNL will work with a dedicated mentor and will have the opportunity for future employment at the lab.
"By uniting our research aspirations and passion to inspire and equip tomorrow's scientists and engineers, UTEP and PNNL can do much more together than separately to deliver transformative outcomes for society," said Steve Ashby, Director, PNNL.
