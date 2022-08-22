OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a motion against the expansion of the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) pipeline that runs through the PNW, which would transport another 150 million cubic feet of methane gas each day from Canada, to sell in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and California.
Ferguson’s motion states the expansion would hurt Washington citizens and increase greenhouse gasses. It would reportedly emit around 3.47 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year, for at least 30 years, according to the press release from Ferguson’s office.
“This project undermines Washington state’s efforts to fight climate change,” said Ferguson. “This pipeline is bad for the environment and bad for consumers.”
The Attorneys General in Oregon and California are also supporting the motion.
GTN is a subsidiary of TC Energy, based in Canada. It asked the Federal Regulatory Commission for the expansion of the Keystone XL pipeline with claims of growing demand for methane gas in the PNW. Ferguson refutes the claim, saying GTN is “relying on faulty assumptions.”
With many moves being made on the West Coast to reduce emissions, goals have been set for total emissions in the region. If the pipeline expansion is approved, the press release claims the pipeline will make up 48% of the goal for 2050 by itself.
Ferguson gives three reasons the expansion should be denied. One, that the company is hiding its true costs. Two, that there is no public need for increased methane gas in Washington, Oregon and California. Three, that it is not in the public’s interest and will cause long-term costs.
