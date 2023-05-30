YAKIMA, Wash. - According to the U.S. News Medical School Compass, The Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences (PNWU) has been ranked one of the top ten medical schools in the U.S. It ranked second in most graduates practicing in the primary care fields and third in practicing in medically underserved areas. It also came at sixth place in most medical graduates practicing in rural areas.
PNWU is a non-profit health sciences university established in 2005 by a group of community leaders in Washington's Yakima Valley. PNWU's mission is to educate and train health care professionals focusing their service among rural and medically underserved communities in the Northwest.
"We're mission driven and so our mission is to serve rural and medically underserved communities so that is validated by: there's 192 medical schools in the United States and out of those 192 medical schools, we're in the top ten producing new physicians," said Dr. Michael Lawler, president of PNWU.
Dr. Lawler also spoke about having more people from the community to attend the school. Dr. Mirna Ramos-Diaz collaborated in his ideology stating:
"We don't have to go far, the people in our area, the youth in our area, have a place that they belong in and are able to achieve their dreams of healing our communities and it's right here in the Yakima Valley."
PNWU has many medical programs, particularly the osteopathic medicine which its clinical education emphasizes on the healing and balance of body, mind, and spirit. PNWU class of 2025 will celebrate their White Coat Ceremony on Friday, June 2 in the Capitol Theatre.
