Walla Walla, WA - PocketiNet set up a FREE WiFi hotspot in their office parking lot, located at 2919 E. Isaacs Ave in Walla Walla. At the beginning of April, they launched a second one in their Kennewick office parking lot, at 6503 W. Okanogan Ave. Both will remain active as long as social distancing is required to slow the spread of the virus and keep the community connected to online resources. Students and those working from home in need of an extra high-speed connection for uploading, downloading, or sending large files are welcome to visit and access the hotspot, which will be available with no password required from 6am-9pm daily. Hotspots are open to everyone, whether you are a PocketiNet customer or not.
For the safety of everyone, PocketiNet has requested that all visitors using the connection remain in their cars for the entirety of their visit. The hotspots are only available from the parking lot, so one simply has to park and connect their device(s) to “PocketiNet Hotspot – Free.” Each device (laptop, iPad, phone, tablet, etc.) logged in will be limited to two hours of internet connection per day on the hotspot.
PocketiNet is in the process of setting up two more drive-in hotspots and is seeking additional locations with large parking lots to set up even more. They continue to look for new ways to provide resources so that people can accomplish their daily tasks and stay connected. It’s the company’s way of reminding everyone that we’re all in this together. If you’d like to learn more, visit www.pocketinet.com or call 509-526-5026.