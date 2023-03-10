Defense attorneys for a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death have asked the Idaho Supreme Court to keep a gag order in place. The attorneys for Bryan Kohberger filed the opposition to the media challenge on Friday. They say a challenge to the order filed by 30 news organizations is premature and that media coverage of the case has been “twisted.” Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths in Moscow, Idaho. The news organizations contend the gag order violates free speech rights and that there are other ways to ensure Kohberger receives a fair trial.