KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Mid-Columbia Libraries (MCL) will welcome Ricardo Ruiz, a poet from Othello, for two bilingual poetry reading events as part of its Hispanic-or Latin X-Heritage Month celebration.
Ruiz will be at the Othello library on Thursday, September, 29, and at the Pasco library on Thursday, October, 6.
Both events start at 6:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
The son of potato factory workers from Othello, Ruiz's works draw from his experience as a first-generation Mexican-American.
According to an MCL press release, Ruiz is passionate about elevating marginalized voices from rural communities and he takes pride in being a conduit for cultural connection.
Ruiz is an Army veteran and holds a degree in creative writing from the University of Washington.
His 2022 book "We Had Our Reasons" is a bilingual collection of poems created in collaboration with members of the Mexican farm-worker community in Othello.
