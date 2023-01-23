BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Commerce's Point in Time count is Thursday, January 26.
The point in time count aims to provide a physical count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness within a geographical area in a given day.
According to a Benton County Press Release County Department of Human Services staff will be going into the community on January 26 to areas where those experiencing homelessness may be and requesting the completion of a survey.
After the surveys are collected County staff will input the information into a system for the Department of Commerce to provide an estimated number of homeless in Benton and Franklin Counties.
According to today's press release, the information will be used by local governments and community organizations to secure grant funding to address homelessness.
