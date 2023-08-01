KENNEWICK, Wash.- A Poker Run and dinner on Saturday, August 5 will benefit the families of two victims of recent motorcycle accidents.
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (11-6) and Thunder Alley Motorsports are teaming up for the Poker Run and benefit dinner.
Jeff Vines, a member of the CVMA was seriously injured in a crash and Josh Elliot, a team member at Thunder Alley, died in a recent motorcycle accident.
All local motorcycle riders are invited to participate in the Poker Run. Proceeds will help Vines with health care costs and modifications to his home and will support the Elliot family, including his two children, according to a press release from CVMA.
The Poker Run costs $20 for a single rider or $25 for double riders. The run will end with a spaghetti dinner at the American Legion in Benton City. Non-riders are invited to the dinner. Cost for the dinner is $10.
Poker Run and Dinner Benefit:
- Registration will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 5 Thunder Alley, 9405 St. Thomas Dr. Pasco. Run starts at 11 a.m.
- The first stop will be at the Tin Hat at 425 E Bruneau Ave. Kennewick.
- The second stop will be at The Longbranch Saloon, 230006 E SR 397, Kennewick (Finley).
- The third stop will be at the Badger Canyon Dugout Bar & Grill, 12125 W Clearwater Ave Kennewick.
- The last stop (and dinner) will be at the American Legion Post #115, 908 Dale Ave, Benton City.
