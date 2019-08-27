KENNEWICK, WA - Over six different police agencies, including a private security company, were all present at this year's Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo.

Most of the cases that officers responded to were children who got separated from their parents - they responded to 24 of them, in fact - but that's not the only thing officers are looking for during fair week.

Officers are looking out for theft, assault, or even DUI cases that might be going on within the fair grounds... but they are also keeping an eye out for possible gang members that might show up to the event.

"Anything like that could potentially draw gang members because they want to go and see their friends, participate in things as well," said Lt. Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police Department "But there is no gang attire allowed at the fair. So, if they are wearing any kind of gang attire they can't even get into the fair."

Out of the 13 gang members identified that attended the Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo, none were arrested but two of them were asked to leave.

Lt. Clem tells NBC Right Now that when an officer recognizes a gang member, they tend to search the name up for any possible warrants.