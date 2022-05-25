Police and SWAT respond to burglary domestic violence in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
UPDATE: 10:04 p.m.
The Kennewick Police Department responded to the 8600 block of W 1st Avenue for a domestic incident around 7:50 p.m.
One woman went into her ex-boyfriends home, causing a disturbance. She got his gun, so he ran out of the home and called police, according to Lieutenant Jason Kiel.
Police arrived and tried to negotiate with the woman, but she remained uncooperative. During police investigation, she fired the gun at least once. This escalated the scene to a full SWAT activation, Kiel said.
KPD has probable cause to arrest the woman with burglary domestic violence. SWAT is still on scene attempting to negotiate with her.
May 25, 9:19 p.m.
The Kennewick Police Department is currently around W 1st Avenue barricading a home.
According to Lieutenant Jason Kiel, an individual wanted on burglary charges is inside and has shot multiple rounds.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
