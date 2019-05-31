KENNEWICK, WA - Police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man after he barricaded himself in a public bathroom, Thursday afternoon.

The Kennewick Police Department and the US Marshal's Task Force received information regarding the location of wanted suspect, Jose Monzon.

Officers and agents responded to the 1000 block of West 4th Avenue.

Upon contact, police say Monzon did not cooperate and barricaded himself in a public bathroom near the pool area.

Officers attempted to get Monzon to give up peacefully and to exit the bathroom, but instead, Monzon decided to try and burrow through the wall to escape.

Monzon found that officers were waiting for him on the other side of the wall stopped forcing his way through.

Officers breached the bathroom door and took Monzon into custody without further incident.

Officers booked Monzon at the Benton County Jail on multiple warrants along with local charges.

Police wanted Monzon on charges of failure to register as a sex offender among others.