YAKIMA, Wash. - A male riding a motorcycle was hit by a car in Yakima on Thursday morning. This happened at around 6 a.m. when a Black Hyundai entered the wrong way on State Route 823 and struck the motorcycle.
A 41-year-old male driving the Hyundai was Northbound on 1st street heading towards SR 823 and the 42-year-old male riding the motorcycle was Southbound SR 823 from Matson Bridge.
According to Washington State Patrol, the male riding the motorcycle was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center. Both vehicles were totaled.
The cause is still being investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.