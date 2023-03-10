Police: Area blocked off around Central and Fair Ave for suspect search

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department has blocked off an area around the OIC Henry Beauchamp Community Center in an attempt to arrest a wanted suspect, according to Lieutenant Ira Cavin. Police are searching within the perimeter of S 6th Street, Central Avenue, S Fair Avenue and E Arlington St.
A wanted person was reportedly seen running from an abandoned car, sparking the search. There is no suspected public threat at this time, but people are advised to avoid the area. People who live within the area are asked to stay inside their homes, according to Cavin. Due to the crimes the person is suspected for, YPD is reportedly using a drone and a K-9 officer to search for him.
