Police arrest 37-year-old after standoff

KENNEWICK, WA - Police arrested a 37-year-old man after a standoff in Kennewick early Friday morning.

Officers arrested Mathew Bunting, on outstanding warrants and resisting arrest at his residence on West Klamath Avenue in Kennewick.

Officers had attempted to apprehend him during the recent gang sweep however he was not located.

Officers say Bunting barricaded himself inside the trailer home when they attempted to arrest him.

The Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team assisted to the arrest after officers learned Bunting may have been armed.

Officers searched inside the trailer after detaining Bunting.

Neighbors were asked to evacuate the area but it now safe and clear to return to the area.

Bunting has been booked into Benton County jail for the warrants and resisting arrest.