SUNNYSIDE, WA - Sunnyside police arrested a 17-year-old boy for felony harassment after he made a social media threat towards the high school on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Wednesday evening, Sunnyside School District administrators learned about a social media threat involving Sunnyside High School. They told the Sunnyside Police Department immediately, and officers investigated the threat.
At about 10 p.m., police arrested the teen who made the threat for felony harassment. An airsoft gun was recovered in connection to the investigation. Police determined there is no imminent threat to the students or the school at this time.