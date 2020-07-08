WALLA WALLA, WA - A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested for intentional killing, injuring, and theft of several birds at the Pioneer Park Aviary in Walla Walla.

A months-long investigation led to the arrest of a 15-year-old juvenile following the intentional killing, injuring, and theft of several birds at the Pioneer Park Aviary in Walla Walla. Early last month, police received credible information from a witness regarding this incident following the announcement of a $1000 reward that had been offered by a private

citizen group for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s). It is believed the juvenile gained entry by cutting the netting on top of the large enclosure that houses the birds. The following is a timeline of the incidents.

Timelines:

Sometime during the evening hours of May 14 (Thursday) through May 15 (Friday), the Pioneer Park Aviary was entered, several birds were killed, one was injured, and several were stolen. The following is a list of injured, killed, and stolen birds.

A blue peacock was severely injured with cuts to his head and neck. His tail feathers were pulled out. He survived but is now blind in one eye and spends most of the day hiding in a large tuft of grass, not moving. He has not recovered from this Incident.

A white peacock was killed and found in the pond

A blue peahen was killed and found in the pond

A white crested Kalij pheasant was killed and found in the pond

Three Coturnix quail were stolen

One valley quail was stolen

One black Swedish duckling was stolen

On May 19, the caretaker of the aviary noted the aviary enclosure had been entered, doors to the pens had been opened and things had been moved around. No birds were reported as killed or stolen on this date.

Sometime during the evening hours of May 29 (Friday) through the morning hours of June 1 (Monday), the Pioneer Park Aviary was entered, several birds were killed, and one was injured.

A blue peahen that had been nesting on a clutch of five eggs was killed

Four of the five peafowl eggs hatched, however only two chicks survived due to the peahens killing

A wood duck hen was killed

A paradise shelduck was killed

A female swan was injured and could not, or would not, move her head from her body. She did not eat for three days and appears to have now recovered

Arrested on probable cause for:

Animal Cruelty in the first-degree felony (9 counts)

Criminal Trespass in the first degree Gross Misdemeanor (4 counts)

Malicious Mischief in the third degree Gross Misdemeanor (4 counts)