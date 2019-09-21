KENNEWICK, WA - Police caught a man damaging cars and breaking the windows of a business just after midnight in Kennewick.

Officers and deputies responded to an area near the Parkade. When they arrived they found the suspect, 32-year-old Jacob Munoz, and he ran way on foot.

Officers chased Munoz and eventually caught up to him.

Police say he damaged four cars and broke the front window of one business. Munoz is being charged with felony property damage, resisting arrest and brandishing a dangerous weapon.