KENNEWICK, WA - Two men were arrested after a standoff in Kennewick on Tuesday.

Kennewick Police were engaged in a standoff at the Meadow Park apartments on the corner of W. 4th Avenue and S. Kent Street around noon on Tuesday.

Police had probable cause to arrest a man they believe was involved in a burglary and attempted rape on Monday morning that happened on N. Kent St. and W. Kennewick Ave.

Two people were taken into custody: 19-year-old Karlo Medina, who had a warrant for his arrest related to Monday's crimes, and another man.