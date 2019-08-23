WALLA WALLA, WA - Police arrested a man after a shooting in Walla Walla.

Officers say 39-year-old Noel Perdoma fired his gun close to another person's face in the 1100 block of W. Chestnut Street near the Blue Ridge Elementary School.

The victim - a 54-year-old believed to be Perdoma's acquaintance - was not injured, but the bullet did hit a house near W. Chestnut Street.

When police found Perdoma, they say he had a stolen handgun. He was arrested on probable cause for assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.