KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department has arrested a man believed to have robbed and kidnapped a woman at gunpoint Tuesday morning. For more information on the arrest, click here.

One of NBC Right Now's reporters was covering the Kennewick teacher's strike when a man with a gun approached her and told her to get into the news car. She complied, and he told her to start driving once he was also inside the car. The man suddenly got spooked, exited the car and ran away with a small piece of camera equipment. The reporter was not injured.