PASCO, WA - Pasco Police arrested one person for allegedly making threats on social media against Delta High School.

In a post on Facebook, the Pasco School District says around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, administrators were notified about a potential threat to Delta High School.

Administrators immediately contacted the Pasco Police Department who investigated and made an arrest.

Investigators have determined there is no threat to Delta High School, the school will be operating normally on Monday.