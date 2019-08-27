KENNEWICK, WA - A man police believe burglarized and attempted to rape a woman Monday morning, as well as robbed and briefly kidnapped another woman Tuesday morning, has been arrested.

Kennewick Police were engaged in a standoff at the Meadow Park apartments on the corner of W. 4th Avenue and S. Kent Street around noon on Tuesday. Two people were taken into custody: 19-year-old Karlo Medina, who had a warrant for his arrest related to Monday's crimes, and another man.

On Monday, Aug. 26 at about 8:00 a.m., Kennewick officers responded to a house in the area of N. Kent St. and W. Kennewick Ave. for the report of a burglary and attempted rape. The female victim told officers she had heard a knock on her door and opened the door a crack to see who it was when an unknown man allegedly pushed the door open and pushed the victim to the floor. He began physically assaulting her, but she fought back and the man eventually quit and ran away.

After investigation, officers identified Medina as a suspect and developed probable cause for his arrest.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27 at about 5:45 a.m. Kennewick officers responded to 1000 W. 4th Ave. for the report of a robbery. The female victim, an NBC Right Now reporter, told responding officers she had set up a video camera in the parking lot in preparation for shooting a news story and was sitting in her news car when an unknown man allegedly entered the back seat of the car and pointed a gun at her, demanding that she drive away. After driving a few feet, the man told the victim to stop, got out and ran away.

A police K-9 followed his scent from the location to apartments located at 1001 W. 4th Ave., but to no specific apartment.

Reviewing area security surveillance led investigating officers to believe the man was similar in description to Medina, and identified a possible apartment at 1001 W. 4th Ave. where Medina may have been staying and requested a search warrant. Kennewick officers then, with help from on-duty regional SWAT team members, surrounded the apartmen, and after a short standoff Medina left the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.

Medina was booked at Benton County Jail for Burglary and Rape from the incident on the 26th as well as Robbery 1st Degree and Kidnapping 2nd Degree for Tuesday morning's incident.