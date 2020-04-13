KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police arrested two people early Monday morning after two robberies in two cities with in an hour of each other.
Police were first called to the Circle K on 10th Ave. and Union St. around 1:00 a.m for a robbery that had just occured. When they got there the suspects had left in a car and were not found.
About an hour later police in another jurisdiction in the Tri-Cities were called to another robbery. Police found a car leaving the scene and chased them along SR 240 from Richland into Kennewick.
The driver eventually stopped at the Red Lion on Columbia Center Boulevard and both people inside ran.
Police were able to locate both suspects and arrest them, they are now booked into the Benton County Jail.