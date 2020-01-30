WALLA WALLA, WA - A 24-year-old man was arrested for pointing a handgun at someone and then firing it into the air on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

On Jan. 30 at about 5:45 a.m., Walla Walla Regional Swat Team and Walla Walla Police detectives executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Hobson Street. They arrested Quentin N. Hunter, 24, of Walla Walla on probable cause for first degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm.

Evidence related to the crime was recovered and the investigation remains active and ongoing.