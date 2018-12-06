Pasco Police Arrest 4 After Car Chase

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police and Franklin County Deputies arrested 4 individuals after a car chase early Thursday morning.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the parking lot of the  Broadmoor apartments around 4:00 a.m.

The suspect pointed a gun at the victim and robbed him of $50 and his cell phone before taking off in a car.

A deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle matching the suspects near Road 68 and Burden Road but the driver took off.

The chase ended when an officer PIT maneuvered the car.

Police arrested the suspect 18-year-old Chandler Edens and three other passengers.

Edens was booked for armed robbery and attempt to elude.

