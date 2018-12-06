PASCO, WA - Pasco Police and Franklin County Deputies arrested 4 individuals after a car chase early Thursday morning.
Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the parking lot of the Broadmoor apartments around 4:00 a.m.
The suspect pointed a gun at the victim and robbed him of $50 and his cell phone before taking off in a car.
A deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle matching the suspects near Road 68 and Burden Road but the driver took off.
The chase ended when an officer PIT maneuvered the car.
Police arrested the suspect 18-year-old Chandler Edens and three other passengers.
Edens was booked for armed robbery and attempt to elude.