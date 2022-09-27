YAKIMA, Wash. - Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a 23-year-old male was shot in the leg around the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue. The Yakima Police Department reports gunshots were heard around 8:42 p.m. on September 27.
The man is now in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to YPD. Not a lot is known at this time, and police say it is too early to tell if the shooting was gang-related.
YPD does not have suspects at this time but says there is no public threat. It is asking anyone who has photos or videos of the shooting to come forward. Anyone with information should contact YPD at 509-575-6200.
