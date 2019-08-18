Police believe two gunshot victims were involved in same shooting

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of N. 8th St. around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers found a victim at the scene with a gunshot wound.

Soon after, police learned a second person who also had a gunshot wound went to a local hospital.

Police think the two victims may have been involved in the same shooting on 8th street where two shell casings were recovered.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police have not yet released the names of the victims or their conditions.