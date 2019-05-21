Police chase begins after man fails to use turn signal

WEST RICHLAND, WA - Man leads police on car chase failing to use turn signal.
West Richland Police charged a man after a car chase that started in West Richland and ended in Benton City.
The chase started in the area of Keene and Bombing Range Road after the suspect failed to use their turn signal.
Officers say the suspect began throwing what they believe were drugs out of the window as he drove away.
Police told our NBC Right Now team the chase never reached high speeds and in fact, the driver stayed at the speed limit.
A Benton County Sheriff's deputy helping in the chase, successfully spiked the suspect's car, ending the chase near the Desert Food Mart in Benton City.
West Richland officers arrested and charged 50-year-old Adrian Villaneda with failure to obey law enforcement officers, failed to use turn signal, and expired tabs.
Officers are investigating for possible narcotics inside the vehicle.