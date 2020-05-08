KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police officers were dispatched to a local business for a commercial burglary report located in the 900-Block of W. Canal Drive. The burglary is believed to have occurred at approximately 4:00am this morning. An employee arrived to find that the fence had been cut, and company vehicles had been accessed by the suspect(s). Several tools were stolen from the company vehicles.
Just after 9:00am, officers received a call from an employee of the business stating they believed they located one of the suspects involved in the earlier burglary. KPD Officers with the assistance of WSP Troopers responded to the area and subsequently took the suspects into custody.
The suspects were identified as 22-year-old Nikole Pierre and 27-year-old Calvin Fox, both Kennewick residents. Both individuals were booked into the Benton County Jail for 2nd degree Burglary. Calvin also had a felony DOC warrant for his arrest.