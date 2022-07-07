KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Fire Department dispatched the Kennewick Police Department around 10:15 a.m. on July 7 for assistance on a call at Lowe's. A concerned citizen called about a female passed out inside a Honda Accord.
When KPD arrived, they realized the Accord had been stolen out of Pasco the week before. The 29-year-old woman inside was detained and booked into the Benton County Jail. She had multiple warrants and added the charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.
