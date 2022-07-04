KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department led 16 new D.A.R.E. officers through their final training at Kennewick School District schools in the last week and a half of June. KSD has partnered with D.A.R.E. America for more than three decades.
KPD officers hosted the training class for nine days, training officers from Washington, Alaska, California, the US Army and the US Air Force. Following the training, they can serve as D.A.R.E. officers at schools in their community.
The final test took place in the KSD summer school classroom on June 30, where students were a part of the test.
