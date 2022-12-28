Police in Richland look for burglary, car crash suspect

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect after a possible burglary in North Richland from the afternoon of December 28, according to a post from RPD.
When officers arrived to the possible burglary call, a suspect drove away in a maroon sedan, according to RPD. The car was not followed, but a few minutes later, several people reported a maroon sedan had crashed around the 600 block of Newcomer Street. The suspect ran away, but RPD determined the car was the same one from the burglary.
The suspect has not been taken into custody, despite reported efforts from RPD with the West Richland Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, a Kennewick Police K-9 and the Pasco Police Department drone team. Both incidents are actively under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding either the burglary or the crash should contact KPD at 509-628-0333 or submit an anonymous tip online.
