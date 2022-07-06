Police in Richland need information on robbery involvement

RICHLAND, Wash. - The Richland Police Department is looking for a man involved in a robbery on July 5. Pictures have been provided.
Anyone with information on his identity or how to contact him should contact 509-628-0333 regarding case 22-029012.
RICHLAND, Wash. - The Richland Police Department is looking for a man involved in a robbery on July 5. Pictures have been provided.
Anyone with information on his identity or how to contact him should contact 509-628-0333 regarding case 22-029012.
Digital Content Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Kennewick
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.