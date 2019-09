KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department is investigating reports of shots being fired Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of East 8th Avenue.

Officers found shell casings in the area and say several cars and houses had been hit.

Police say they believe this is gang related.

East 8th Avenue will be closed between Fir St. and Date St. for a couple of hours while officers investigate.

There are no reports of anyone being hurt at this time..