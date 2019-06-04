Police investigate armed robbery at Kennewick gas station

KENNEWICK, WA- Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a gas station in Kennewick early Tuesday morning.

According to Kennewick Police, the armed robbery happened at 3:29 a.m. at the Pic-A-Pop gas station on Columbia Drive.

They say two suspects are involved. At this time officers know some type of firearm was pulled. No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for two suspects. Their descriptions are not yet available.

This is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information contact police.