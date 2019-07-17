Police investigate armed robbery

KENNEWICK, WA - Officers responded to an armed robbery on Wednesday Morning.

Police arrived to the 5300 block of W. Canal Dr. where an armed robbery had just taken place with some type of firearm.

This incident is currently under investigation but the Kennewick Police Department can confirm there were no injuries. Further details will be made public as the investigation continues.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kennewick Police Department by dialing 509-628–0333 and referencing KPD 19–27641.