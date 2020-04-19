Pasco, WA-Traffic was backed up in Pasco Sunday afternoon because of a death on Highway 395 near the Court Street overpass. Northbound traffic on highway 395 was re-routed while the lanes were temporarily closed, southbound traffic was not affected. Pasco police and Washington State Patrol were on scene. Information is still being gathered at this time.
Police investigate death on Highway 395 near Court Street overpass
