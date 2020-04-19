Police investigate death on Highway 395 near Court Street overpass

Pasco, WA-Traffic was backed up in Pasco Sunday afternoon because of a death on Highway 395 near the Court Street overpass. Northbound traffic on highway 395 was re-routed while the lanes were temporarily closed, southbound traffic was not affected. Pasco police and Washington State Patrol were on scene. Information is still being gathered at this time. 

