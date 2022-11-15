WAPATO, Wash. - After a dead body was found around 80 McKinley Road in Wapato, detectives with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are investigating the homicide of a 30-year-old man from Zillah.
It was "apparent" he was the victim of a homicide, according to YCSO. The manner of death is not being released as investigation continues. An autopsy was conducted November 15, according to PIO Casey Schilperoort. The victim was identified as Jordan Tomas Torres during the autopsy.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact Detective Dunn at 509-574-2641 or send an anonymous tip online regarding case 22C18460.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.