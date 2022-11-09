OUTLOOK, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gunshot victim at the Sunnyside Hospital late November 8, according to PIO Casey Schilperoort. They reportedly learned that a shooting had occurred around the Price Road and Outlook Road intersection. Detectives then went to investigate and process the scene.
The victim, 44-year-old Outlook man Sylvester Almaguer Jr., died while en route to Harborview Medical Center. His next of kin was notified, according to Schilperoort. The death is being investigated as a homicide, potentially gang-related.
YCSO is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Arreguin at 509-574-2565 or submit an anonymous tip online regarding Case 22C18205.
