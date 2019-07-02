Police investigate shooting in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Police are investigating a shooting that happened last night in Kennewick.

Officers found a shell casing and blood in the 800 block of West Klamath Avenue, but there was no sign of a victim or the suspect.

Police did find a bullet hole in one of the residencies but no one was inside the home.

Officers believe this was an isolated incident and they say there is no immediate threat to the public at the moment.

Witnesses say they saw a dark colored sedan leaving the area with its back window missing.

Neighbors told our NBC Right Now Team they heard three shots fired and they later saw blood on a neaby vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, contact the Kennewick Police Department at https://www.go2kennewick.com/386/Police or call (509) 628-0333. To remain anonymous, citizens can also contact Tri-Cities crime stoppers at (800) 222-8477. Reference: KPD 19-25162.