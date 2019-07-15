Police investigate shooting in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Police are investigating a shooting from early Monday morning.
Officers arrived to the area of W 10th Ave where they noticed an apartment with multiple bullet holes.
Officers say this shooting was not random.
No injuries have been reported and there is no danger in the area at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation and officers will continue to investigate this shooting and have asked any witnesses to contact non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line (800) 222-8477.