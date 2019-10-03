Police investigate shooting in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police arrested two men in connection to an early morning drive-by shooting Thursday.

Kennewick Police responded to a possible shooting at about 5:00 a.m.

When officers arrived to the 1000 block of W. Entiat Ave., they spotted a silver sedan that matched the description of the suspect’s car as well as two shell casings on the road.

Police detained three people from that car. They booked two of them as suspects for a drive by shooting. They believe the third person is not involved in the shooting.

Officers arrested 23-year-old William Perez and 19-year-old Miguel Jimenez for their possible involvement in the shooting. Both men also had warrants out for their arrest. According to police, Perez is a convicted felon.

The third person is a woman who police say will have to report for review of reckless endangerment as her 2-month baby who was in the car as well. Police released her at the scene. Officers say the baby is in good conditions and no one was injured during the incident.

Police impounded the vehicle and are waiting for a search warrant to look for more possible evidence inside.

Police don't believe this case is gang related and they have yet to know if the suspects were shooting at anything or anyone.

This is an ongoing investigation and this article will be updated as we receive more information.