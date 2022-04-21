UPDATE: 10:49 p.m.
Kennewick Police Department has confirmed a shooting near Arrowhead Avenue. One victim was shot and is being treated at a nearby hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
KENNEWICK, Wash. -
There is currently a heavy police presence on W Arrowhead Avenue. We have crew on the scene and are waiting for more information.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
