KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department is investigating what they call "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the death of a 25-year-old woman.

Her roommate found 25-year-old Tessa West unconscious at her apartment in the 2600 block of West 6th Place Saturday morning around 2 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the coroner's autopsy and toxicology report is pending, and that there are "suspicious circumstances" surrounding her death.

On Sunday, police found West's 2005 white Jeep Liberty in the 3000 block of W. 4th Ave. The vehicle will be searched after a search warrant is approved.

Police believe West was dead several days before her roommate found her.

If you have any information about West's recent whereabouts, please give Kennewick police a call.