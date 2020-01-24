SELAH, WA - Police are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide in Selah on January 24.

Friday at about 1:20 a.m., Selah officers responded to a welfare check of a suicidal man in the 100 block of E. 10th Avenue.

Selah Police says family members who made the call told officers the man called family to come pick his children up from the home, and the family said that something didn’t seem right.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the suicidal man's wife was dead, and the man was not there. The man had contacted family and law enforcement and made several incriminating remarks about the condition of his wife, and that he was not going to willingly surrender to officers when he was located.

Selah Police, along with Yakima PD and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office began searching for the suspect, and found his vehicle along I-82 in Kittitas County between Ellensburg and Yakima.

Kittitas County joined in the search, and after several hours the suspect was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot.

The names of victim and suspect are not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.