KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick police are investigating a weapons complaint after a reported shots fired call Friday night. The shots were allegedly fired around 11 p.m. Friday night on S. Cascade St. near the Sports Page bar.

Police found five shell casings at the scene. According to police, witnesses said the incident occurred due to an argument in the parking lot in which one man pulled a gun and fired shots into the air.

The individuals involved in the incident left the scene before police arrived, and no one or any buildings were hit by the bullets.

This is an ongoing investigation.