UNION GAP, WA - Union Gap Police are investigating a homicide from Saturday afternoon that happened at the Yakima Valley Mall.
Police say a fight broke out between two teenagers at the Macy's on Main Street in Union Gap.
During the fight a 16-year-old boy was stabbed with a knife in the abdomen, he was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Three teens have been taken into custody, police say they are persons of interest in this incident.
Family members of one of those teens tell us this was a gang related issue.
The investigation is ongoing. An update on this incident will be given on Monday July 8, 2019.