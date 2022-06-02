Police investigating shooting near Alvarez Auto Sales

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on N. Cleveland St. near Alvarez Auto Sales around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
Officers say multiple shots were fired in the area and they found two apartment buildings with bullet holes.
KPD says there are no injuries reported and they do not know who fired the shots.
Officers are asking for anyone with any information to call their non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.
