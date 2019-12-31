PROSSER, WA- Prosser police are currently investigating a string of burglaries that happened on the 1900 blocks of Miller Ave. and Elwood Ave. Prosser police say they received multiple reports of sheds being broken into and various items being stolen from them. They believe the suspects are using a vehicle and are targeting sheds that are accessible through alleyways



The police department will also like to remind you to secure your garages and storage sheds and if you have any information contact police.