KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick police officers took part in the annual Kennewick School District Crossing Guard Picnic on June 1.
The picnic included school safety crossing guard students from all over the district.
They met at the Southridge Sports Complex for some outdoor food and fun!
KPD extended a thank you to the Kennewick Community for helping reward our school crossing guards for their service to the schools and keeping children safe every day.
